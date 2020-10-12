United Way of Greater Yankton announces its “Share the Warmth: Coat & Winter Wear Drive” to support The Clothing Closet’s mission of offering community members who are struggling to make ends meet the opportunity to receive at no cost, quality clothing in a dignified, and welcoming space. The drive is set for Oct. 14-16.
The “Share the Warmth: Coat & Winter Wear Drive” is an opportunity to donate winter wear — such as gently used winter coats, boots, hat and gloves — increasing the inventory available for families as we transition into colder weather.
Items sought include:
• New or gently used and clean winter coats, boots, snow pants, hats and gloves.
• All sizes needed, but especially children’s!
• NOTE: NO CLOTHING will be accepted at this time.
Community collection dates are Oct. 14-16 at the following drop-off locations:
• Walmart — 3001 Broadway Ave. Yankton, during normal business hours
• The Clothing Closet — 203 E 3rd St. Yankton, 2-6 p.m,
A reminder that clothing donations ARE NOT ACCEPTED at The Clothing Closet location outside of designated quarterly Community Clothing Drives.
For more information about The Clothing Closet, how to donate or how to volunteer, contact United Way of Greater Yankton at info@yanktonunitedway.org or (605) 665-6766.
