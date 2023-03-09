Nebraska has amazing teachers and being able to recognize their excellence is one of the highlights of the year. The Nebraska Department of Education is proud to provide an opportunity to recognize the best teachers in the state through the Nebraska Teacher of the Year Program.
Nominations for the 2024 Nebraska Teacher of the Year are now open. Anyone can nominate a teacher they believe is one of the best in the state. Teachers that receive a nomination will be notified and given instructions on how to apply. A teacher does not need to be nominated to apply.
