Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Mostly clear this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.