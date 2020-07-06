100 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 7, 1920
• Yankton Coyotes went down to Elk Point today to play the salaried team there a return game after winning over them here early in the season. There was a goodly aggregation of fans going along to show their interest in the national sport and give their support to the team.
• The Yankton County Farm Bureau placed 62 men and 3 women on farms in this county during the month of June.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, July 7, 1945
• A contract was signed in New York City last night for the sale of the plant of the Yankton Industrial Alcohol Corporation to the Schenley Distilleries Corporation, one of the nation’s biggest producers of both beverages and industrial alcohol.
• Prospects are good at this time for a bountiful harvest in the Yankton area. This is the consensus of all those who are in touch with the situation and qualified as judges by long experience, including farmers, grain men and others.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 7, 1970
• The expression “a sight for sore eyes” has to be reworded when it comes to the Yankton dog pound. It’s more like a “sore sight for eyes.” Located at the city dump, an old abandoned structure is used to “house” the dogs. Needless to say, few of the “comforts of life” may be found there.
• Yankton police received a report at 7:30 a.m. today that the concession stand at the Riverside ball park had been entered. A lock on the door was broken, and five cases of beer and two cases of sunflower seeds were taken.
25 Years Ago
Friday, July 7, 1995
• For the past 25 years square dancers have gathered at the Corps of Engineers camping area below Gavins Point Dam for a Dam Campout. And dancers are coming together again today through Sunday to continue the tradition. Dances will be held on the new tennis courts on the east end of Pierson Ranch Campground.
• George Stucker, Cowboy Poet, will be appearing at the Yankton Unit Amphitheater, Lewis and Clark Recreation Area, at 8:30 p.m. today. Stucker recites cowboy poetry that reflects pride in his western heritage and home state. He is from South Dakota’s Missouri Valley and has performed across most of the western states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.