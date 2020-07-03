Union County registered six new COVID-19 cases in the daily South Dakota update issued Friday.
It was among several area counties to shown new positive tests.
Union County (county seat: Elk Point) now has 132 known cases, 15 of which were reported in the last week. The county recorded three new recoveries (115 total). The county recorded one death early last month.
The case total in Charles Mix County (Lake Andes) continued to climb with four new cases reported. The county has seen 32 cases in the last week and now has 90 total. There are 29 hospitalizations in the county (0 change) and 54 active cases.
Douglas County (Armour) saw two new cases Friday, the second straight day the county has reported new positive tests after going almost a month without any. The county has seven cases overall (4 recoveries) and has now been classified as having minimal/moderate community spread.
Clay County had two more positive tests, bringing its total number of known cases to 87. Recoveries remained at 75 (0).
Yankton County saw one new positive test, its 79th. However, six new recoveries were reported (71) to reduce the number of active cases in the county to eight, which is the lowest number of active cases in the county since June 16.
South Dakota statistics for Friday included:
• Total Cases — 6,978 (+85, up from 67 new cases reported Thursday)
• Total Tests — 82,993 (+1,052)
• Active Cases — 832 (+18)
• Recoveries — 6,049 (+67)
• Hospitalizations — 687 ever hospitalized (+4); 58 currently hospitalized (-6)
In Nebraska, six more deaths were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services in its update late Thursday. That raised the state’s total to 282.
There were 142 new positive tests reported, lifting the state total to 19,455 known cases. Dixon County (Ponca) reported one new positive test, its 49th.
Approximately 1,500 tests were processed Thursday to bring the state total to 184,354. There have been 1,353 people ever hospitalized (+10), with 121 people currently hospitalized (+4). Recoveries rose to 14,022 (+25).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.