Due to popular demand, Ross Den Herder of Den Herder Law Firm of Yankton will be back at the Yankton Community Library, hosting “Estate Planning 101: Part 2” on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m. He will be discussing probate, Medicare eligibility, and asset protection.
This event is free and open to the public. Participants can attend in person at the Yankton Community Library’s meeting room or virtually at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/739993445.
