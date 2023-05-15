INCIDENTS
• The police department received a report at 3:35 p.m. Friday of a theft on Douglas Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 4:46 Friday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The sheriff’s department received a report at 7:29 p.m. Friday of a walkaway from the Yankton Minimum Unit.
• The sheriff’s department received a report at 11:25 p.m. Friday of an assault on E. First Street, Mission Hill.
• The police department received a report at 10:26 p.m. Friday of a bike theft on Burleigh Street.
• The police department received a report at 11:41 a.m. Saturday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The sheriff’s department received a report at 8 p.m. Saturday of a theft on Wildwood Drive.
• The sheriff’s department received a report at 2:49 a.m. Sunday of possible domestic violence on Turkey Creek Trail, Yankton.
• The police department received a report at 12:20 p.m. Sunday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 3:31 p.m. Sunday of possible domestic violence on National Street.
• The sheriff’s department received a report at 3:45 p.m. Sunday of disorderly conduct on E. 11th Street.
• The police department received a report at 5:55 p.m. Sunday of a threat of harm or violence on E. 11th Street.
• The police department received a report at 7:34 p.m. Sunday of possible domestic violence on Fourth Street.
• The police department received a report at 8:54 a.m. Monday of an assault in Yankton.
• The police department received a report at 9 a.m. Monday of a theft on W. 15th Street.
• The police department received a report at 9:21 a.m. Monday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 10:16 a.m. Monday of an assault on Locust Street.
• The police department received a report at 11:39 a.m. Monday of criminal entry into a motor vehicle on W. 31st Street.
• The police department received a report at 12:06 p.m. Monday of an assault on E. 11th Street.
• The police department received a report at 12:40 p.m. Monday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
