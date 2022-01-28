USD Business Program Catching Some Attention

VERMILLION — Heading into its third year of operation, The Coyote Business Consulting Group (CBCG) at the University of South Dakota is starting to turn some heads statewide.
“I am proud to announce support for the Coyote Business Consulting program,” said Gov. Kristi Noem in her recent budget address. “This dual-purpose program connects small business owners with business students who provide marketing and other services under the guidance of faculty. This program provides these services for free to small businesses. It also gives students valuable work experience that they can take with them into the job market.”
The statement came as Noem stated a desire to promote workforce training programs that make big impacts on small communities.
That is the goal of the CBCG according to Liz Manser Payne, assistant professor at the Beacom School of Business at USD and CBCG co-chair.
“For us it’s not just really making one company grow financially but how that company can make an impact in the community,” Payne said. “I think that’s such an important part of the economy of South Dakota because so many towns are obviously quite small so that’s something I think is really quite key for this program is how we are helping the community as well, not just the company.”
According to the USD website, the CBCG launched in 2020 during the initial outbreak of the pandemic.
Venky Venkatachalam, Ph.D., Dean of the Beacom School of Business, noted that at the beginning of the pandemic, many students had their internships canceled or delayed.
“We also found that there were many small businesses in the state that were equally struggling, and it was right there that Coyote Business Consulting was born,” Venkatachalam said.
The constraints of the pandemic brought forth useful avenues in expanding services across the state.
“We really want to help out the entire state and the nice thing about it is that what we learned through COVID is that zoom works really well for consulting,” Payne said. “We’re able to have a lot of different consulting teams and meet with business owners virtually.”
Zoom also makes it possible for students to participate from other places.
Jewel Goodman Shepherd, Ph.D, faculty advisor of the CBCG, shared the positive response received from graduate students completing their degrees online.
“They felt that participating with the Coyote Business Consulting Group connected them to the main campus, so that was very important for us to hear,” Shepherd said. “That gave us an indication that the Coyote Business Consulting Group was definitely something that we needed to continue.”
One such MBA student, Kelsey Fons, said she had a fantastic experience working with the group, working with new types of clients and making invaluable connections.
“I believe you can learn business concepts in the classroom, but it really takes that real life experience stacked as a catalyst to change that knowledge into skills and that’s exactly what the Coyote Business Consulting Group does,” Fons said. “It allows students a safe space to be able to explore and apply those concepts they learn in the classroom to helping local businesses.”
The program proves a win-win for businesses and students alike as the business receive free problem-solving assistance and students earn academic credit, real-world experience and financial compensation.
“The students get $1000 for that,” Payne said. “There is no fee for the businesses so they get free advice and free help but we are able to find outside people to make donations so the students can get compensated for their work.”
The program has grown each year.
According to the USD website, the initial program paired 52 students with 13 faculty advisors for 26 business projects over a two-month period.
According to Payne, the second year accepted 30 projects and going into the third year there are 34 with 68 students working in pairs.
“As we get more financial support, whether it be from outside donors or from the government of South Dakota, we definitely want to expand,” Payne said. “We’re going to be able to get more of a rhythm. Of course, capacity can always be a challenge, but we definitely want to expand it beyond 34 projects. Our goal is really to get to 40 projects and beyond.”
Payne said most of the projects tend to be on the marketing side, exploring things like target markets, web design or bringing in more people.
Last year one of her projects was in Gary, a small town in northeastern South Dakota.
“Her main focus was not simply something to make her business grow but she wanted to be an active part in her community as well,” Payne said. “It kind of ranges with the individual owners as to how they want to help people in the community. They all help out in their own special way.”
Students devote on average 10 hours per week on their assigned project, giving written recommendations as well as oral presentation at the culmination.
Though online work has served the program well, Payne said they look forward to physically getting out to the businesses once COVID lets up.
“Most of it right now are virtual meetings with our clients but we would love to have more in-person meetings,” Payne said. “We’ll get there.”
