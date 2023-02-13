YSD Mulls Opioid Strategy
ROHANE HAMILTON

The Yankton School Board reviewed a policy change at its meeting Monday intended to address the rising prevalence of fentanyl in Yankton.

On beginning the overview of the proposed changes, Director of Student Services Jerome Klimisch referenced an article in Saturday’s Press & Dakotan on fentanyl and the use of Narcan in cases of suspected opioid overdose, including fentanyl.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.