YSD Mulls Opioid Strategy

The Yankton School Board reviewed a policy change at its meeting Monday intended to address the rising prevalence of fentanyl in Yankton.
On beginning the overview of the proposed changes, Director of Student Services Jerome Klimisch referenced an article in Saturday’s Press & Dakotan on fentanyl and the use of Narcan in cases of suspected opioid overdose, including fentanyl.
Fentanyl is a highly potent and addictive, illegally manufactured “street drug” that is used to cut other drugs, often without the user’s knowledge. It is a rising concern as it is fueling overdose deaths and rates of addiction nationally.
“We are seeing it in Yankton, so we want to be prepared,” Klimisch said.
The drug is so prevalent that many first responders carry an antidote, Naloxone (Narcan), which can counter the effects of opioid overdose in minutes.
“Our school resource officers came to me a few weeks ago, and they said the numbers of administrations that they have done with this drug (Narcan) have risen,” he said. “They know they can’t be at all six schools at the same time, so they wanted to make sure that we had coverage in the buildings they may not be able to get to as fast as they would like.”
Overdose deaths in the U.S. have more than doubled since 2015, with much of the increase being driven by fentanyl, Klimisch said.
“The Narcan in the Schools Program started a few years ago, and that’s what we modeled this policy after,” he said. “The two things that we really have to be on top of are training and storage of the Narcan.”
Staff must be specially trained before they can administer the potentially life-saving drug, and, though it is not a controlled substance, policy requires that it be locked up, Klimisch said, adding that building principals and secretaries would have access to the drug.
“So, we’re going to do something a little bit different with training our principals, (as well as) our counselors and the people who are already med trained,” he said. “The Department of Health works with a physician in Yankton for the prescription, so we can have two doses at each school. Sometimes, you have to administer a second dose.”
Schools can obtain Naloxone free of charge through a grant from the South Dakota Department of Social Services in conjunction with the Department of Health (DOH), according to the DOH website.
Part of the training involves being able to identify the symptoms of opioid overdose, including unusual sleepiness despite loud stimulus or a vigorous rub on the sternum, mental confusion, slurred speech, intoxicated behavior, slow or shallow breathing, slow heartbeat and low blood pressure.
If left untreated, the condition can lead to death.
“I did take a look at the training, and they’re talking about breaths as few as four per minute. I was shocked,” Klimisch said. “So, these are life-saving drugs, life-saving strategies.”
The school district is ready to proceed with training if and when the board approves the amended language, he said.
———
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The school board reviewed changes to the Safe Drug-and-Alcohol Free Workplace policy that emphasizes YSD as a federal drug-free workplace where cannabis is only allowed according to the policy;
• Stewart Elementary School Principal Cody Lukkes, Physical Therapist Pam Fedders and Occupational Therapist Megan Hohenthaner introduced therapy dogs Paavo and Augie and discussed their use and impact at school;
• The Yankton School District approved an independently conducted annual audit report for the fiscal year ending June 20, 2022. To read the report, visit www.ysd.k12.sd.us/page/budget-and-finances/;
• The school board heard an overview of snow days taken so far this school year. So far, YSD has taken six snow days. Total days currently scheduled beyond Department of Education requirements for Yankton are — kindergarten, 96.74; grades 1-5, 18.47; grades 6-8, 26.47 and grades 9-12, 20.16. The school board will revisit the subject at its March or April meeting;
• The Boys & Girls Club gave a progress report on the 21st Century Grant after-school tutoring program;
• Curriculum Director Nicole Valnes gave an update on the new online registration process. Webster School Principal Melanie Ryken also talked about online registration at Webster Elementary School.
