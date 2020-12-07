Accidents
• A report was received at 9:03 p.m. Friday of a hit-and-run accident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:53 a.m. Sunday of a hit-and-run accident on W. 21st St.
• A report was received at 7:31 p.m. Sunday of a hit-and-run accident on E. 13th St.
• A report was received at 8:28 a.m. Monday of a non-injury accident on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 9:39 a.m. Monday of a hit-and-run accident on Pine St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:26 p.m. Friday of a non-injury accident on Highway 52.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:02 a.m. Saturday of a non-injury accident on 444th Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:57 a.m. Monday of a non-injury accident at the intersection of 308th St. and 444th Ave.
