Pandemic Cancels Irene Rodeo

IRENE — Since the winter months, Jim Viergutz and his colleagues on the Irene Rodeo Association were making preparations for what would be their 28th annual event this summer.
This year’s rodeo, to be held June 26-27, was set to be another exciting weekend, according to Viergutz, a co-chairman.
Ultimately, though, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the association’s hand: The 2020 Irene Rodeo was officially canceled last week.
“We held out as long as we could,” Viergutz said.
Irene organizers had waited to see what would happen with the rodeo in Ponca, Nebraska, as both events share many of the same participants. Ponca canceled its rodeo on May 5 and Irene did the same the following the day.
Yankton’s Riverboat Days Extreme Bullriding event, set for August, has also been cancelled for this year. That decision was made a few weeks ago.
When the decision was made to call off this year’s rodeo in Irene, organizers had to contact the event’s many sponsors. The reaction from the sponsors was gracious, according to Viergutz.
“Most of them just said, use the money for whatever you need and we’ll help out again next year,” he said.
In the end, it was a difficult decision to call off the rodeo, Viergutz added. “It was a tough one for us because it has really become a big event. It really helps the city, and it feels like the town triples in size on that Saturday night.”
In addition to the usual events (highlighted by the bull riding), this year’s rodeo was going to feature a new announcer, a new clown and a new wild cow milking contest, according to Viergutz.
For those who were set to compete, the news of the cancellation was met with sadness.
“When they cancelled it, it was definitely disappointing because it’s a chance to compete and show others what you can do,” said Shane Andersen, a senior rodeo competitor at Viborg-Hurley High School.
Not having the rodeo will also take away the opportunity for competitors to spend time with their fellow participants and interact with the crowd, Andersen added.
Those members of the crowd came from all over the area, according to Viergutz.
“We started to see more fans from Hartington (Nebraska) come up here, and more Sioux Falls people started to come,” he said.
For younger participants like Andersen, there is still an event to look forward to: the South Dakota state high school finals are still on for June 16-20 in Fort Pierre.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter.
