Missing Parkston Man Found

PARKSTON — A Parkston man who was considered missing for three days has been found, according to authorities.
David Winter, 63, was located Thursday, the Parkston Police Department said in a Facebook message posted late Thursday night.
Following the successful location of Winter, the Press & Dakotan sought further information on Winter’s condition, where and how he was found or any other information.
In a follow-up response Friday, the Parkston Police Department said it did not have that information at the time.
The Parkston police had sought the public assistance in finding the Winter, whose last known contact was Tuesday. Authorities determined the man was still in Parkston as of early Wednesday morning.
The Parkston Police Department posted a message that Winter’s pickup was found in Dimock, five miles to the north, but that he was still considered missing. In the post, authorities expressed concern about his whereabouts.
No further information was available as of press time.
