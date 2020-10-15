PIERRE — Secretary of State Steve Barnett encourages South Dakotans to register to vote ahead of the deadline for the Nov. 3, 202,0 General Election. The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming election is 5 p.m. Oct. 19.
Voter registration in South Dakota is conducted by each county auditor and municipal finance officer. In addition, you may also register to vote at one of the following locations:
• Driver license exam stations;
• Public assistance agencies providing food stamps, Medicaid, TANF or WIC;
• Department of Human Services offices that provide assistance to the disabled;
• Military recruitment offices.
