• A report was received at 4:40 p.m. Monday of vandalism on E. 21st St.
• A report was received at 6:41 p.m. Monday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:01 p.m. Monday of a domestic incident on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 11:44 p.m. Monday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 7:18 a.m. Tuesday of vandalism on Cedar St.
• A report was received at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday of an assault on E. 20th St.
• A report was received at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday of theft on Pine St.
• A report was received at 1:44 p.m. Tuesday of a residential burglary on Capitol St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:17 p.m. Monday of the improper disposal of tires on Chris Rd. in Mission Hill.
