As a retired Los Angeles police officer, Stephen Bell wondered about the impact of California’s relaxed drug laws on those enforcing them — so he asked them.
Bell currently teaches criminal justice at Mount Marty University. In addition, he has researched California’s “Safe Neighbors and School Zones Act of 2014,” commonly known as Prop 47, that reclassified narcotics possession from felonies to misdemeanors.
“We knew it would affect the drug users and the courts,” he said. “But what about the officers enforcing the drug laws? What would it mean to them?”
As it turned out, the relaxed law created a profound impact on law enforcement. Bell conducted Zoom interviews with 15 Southern California officers who worked the streets both before and after the changes.
“From the officers’ view, was there a lack of motivation to the way they handled their job? Did it change their behavior?” he asked. “It was great to study the nitty-gritty and details of it. I had been a supervisor when Prop 47 went into effect, so it didn’t have the same impact on me as the officers on the streets. I searched out police who were working drugs both before and after Prop 47.”
California has even changed its state agency’s name to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Bell said.
The result of his study? The interviewed officers spoke of confusion about their roles, the reactions of others around them and the way they approached drug arrests — if they did at all.
“One way was to ignore it. You have the ‘smile and wave’ where, if you see someone ingesting narcotics or shooting up, you just keep on driving,” he said. “If you stopped them, you could get sued for use of force, be caught in a shooting, end up on the news or end up getting hurt. We now have this version of: ‘All this for a misdemeanor?’”
Bell’s findings have captured interest nationwide, from rural areas and the largest cities. He recently returned from a national conference of criminologists in Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C.
CONDUCTING INTERVIEWS
During 22 years with the LAPD, Bell worked with crime in the nation’s third largest city. He worked as an undercover investigator or their supervisor. During his career, he earned his doctorate in criminal justice. After retiring from the force, he taught at a North Carolina community college before taking his current Mount Marty position last year.
His Prop 47 research showed the impact through the officers’ eyes, and his work could hold implications for both South Dakota and national law enforcement. He conducted the interviews, while Dr. Joshua Adams of Arizona State University co-authored the work.
Bell sought LAPD drug officers through fliers, labor unions, social media sites and other sources. He gave them one solemn vow — he would never divulge their identities or positions. If that information was leaked, they faced tremendous personal and professional consequences.
“I said it was like the Rick Astley song, ‘Never gonna give you up, Never gonna let you down,’” he said. “I had to maintain their trust through all of this. I even turned off the video part during our Zoom interviews.”
The 15 officers — 13 male and two female — knew he was a former police officer. His background helped build rapport with the subjects and added credibility to his research, he said.
Prop 47 sought to reduce the prison population and create safer streets, but it adversely affected law enforcement in many ways, Bell said.
“Nobody predicted the negative impact or effect on the police officers or the way it absolutely reduced the morale, the job satisfaction,” he said. “The lawmakers have the best intentions, but they didn’t anticipate Prop 47 would have this impact on the officers on the street who were enforcing the laws.”
California has few, if any, remaining felony drug crimes except for sales and trafficking, Bell said. Deterrence is gone, since possessing crack cocaine or meth is treated the same as driving without a license, he added.
“Before, if I stopped somebody with heroin in their pockets, I could take them off the streets and there would be one less property crime because they won’t commit a crime to pay for their drugs. The addict might receive some sort of rehab or other help in jail,” he said.
“Now, it’s not worth a ticket for the officer. They wonder, ‘Will I still get shot? Will I end up (videotaped) on the news?’ I can let (the addict) keep their drugs and not put them in jail. But that person still has the addiction and will still commit a crime to get drugs.”
Bell was surprised to learn the number of decisions each officer made during a drug stop, both before and after Prop 47. For example, they may conclude taking away heroin from the user could cause someone else to become a crime victim later, he added.
“It was a cost/benefit ratio,” he said. “It was a mind-blowing process.”
An earlier law, Prop 36, compelled rehabilitation for a person imprisoned for narcotics.
“With Prop 36, I know I can put a bad guy in jail, but he can also get some rehab and everything might work out,” he said. “The benefit used to be you put a felon in jail, or as we say it, ‘a frank in the tank.’”
Prop 47 created little, if any, jail time, Bell said. “Literally, they are out of jail before the paperwork is done, and there’s no rehab.”
SUFFERING A BLOW
The “defelonization” dealt a blow to the drug cops’ ego. They lost not only major leverage on the drug stop but also the respect of fellow officers.
“It’s a fraternity in blue, how I was perceived. My participants in the study compared police work, not in a negative way, to high school popularity,” he said. “Before, I was the cool guy. My superior gave me ‘atta boy’ recommendations and said I was a good cop because I made a lot of felony arrests. Within these circles, the idea of writing a lot of tickets within the LAPD didn’t have the same impact. They were no longer elephant hunting.”
In addition, drug police were bewildered about their job as everything was taken away overnight. They became depressed and underwent an identity crisis.
“This happened through no fault of their own, or even the voters, because it was passed by legislators,” he said. “Now, the police are thinking, ‘Why was it a felony yesterday and now it’s just a misdemeanor? Where is my career going? Where is my motivation and ego? If society doesn’t care, why should I care?’”
Police officers with that mindset either ignored cases or stopped looking for narcotics and avoided drug areas, Bell said. Some officers found other felonies in areas such as gangs and guns.
“They didn’t know what type of cop they now were,” he said. “They may have expressed a lack of job satisfaction, or they found a higher job satisfaction when they found (a new role) and became the type of cop they were and wanted to be.”
Bell sees shifting attitudes about drug use but also differences around the country. Reduced prison crowding can be achieved in one of three ways: build more prisons, make illegal things no longer illegal or make an act less illegal with lighter penalties.
In California, Prop 47 reduced prison populations, Bell said. However, the change came from fewer felony crimes on the books. Also, studies showed rising property crime after Prop 47’s introduction as addicts stole to pay for their continued drug use.
“Prop 47 also raised the level of felony theft from $400.01 to $950,” he said. “You can steal twice as much and just keep going back for more and more misdemeanors.”
WHERE DO WE GO NOW?
What could these findings mean for the rest of the country?
Bell noted law and order has become politicized, even from one region to another. The spectrum ranges from those stressing punishment and being “tough on crime” to those favoring inmate rehabilitation and the tools for a better life after release.
“You see it go back and forth over time, like a pendulum,” he said.
The decisions impact prison funding and staffing, public policies and even drug units with K9 dogs, he said.
Since the national conference, Bell has spoken with Oklahoma criminologists about collaborating on a study for the Midwest. In addition, he wants to conduct further research on the other states — Utah, Connecticut, Alaska and Oklahoma — that have passed laws similar to Prop 47.
He would also like to interview different demographics of law enforcement to see how their attitudes have changed since Prop 47.
Bell sees his research as providing more information for policy makers. However, he believes those leaders also need to realize the unintended consequences of their policies.
“These officers can tell their lived experiences and careers and how this impacted their motivation,” he added.
The groundwork for the future must be laid now, Bell said. He related how older police talk about the “good old days” with the young officers.
“I look back to 1999, when I started, and 2023 was the future,” he said. “Now, we need to look ahead and realize that someday, 2023 will be the ‘good old days.’”
As he stands next to badges and other parts of his career, Bell wants his research to take law enforcement into the future. His work has been tentatively accepted into a criminology journal and is receiving a peer review.
“I was so excited with the reception I received (at the Maryland) conference as far as networking with other criminologists,” he said.
“I’m also excited to get more information and take it further. This really whets my appetite. This leaves me wanting even more. I can’t wait.”
