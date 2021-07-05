PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation will offer in-person public presentations this year for the Tentative 2022-2025 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).
Four presentations will be offered at locations across the state during the month of July. In 2020, the STIP meetings were held completely virtual due to COVID precautions. This year, in addition to the in-person meetings, SDDOT will also offer a virtual option for interested participants.
“We are excited to invite the public to engage with our staff in person, or virtually, this year,” said Joel Jundt, Transportation Secretary. “Our STIP meetings offer community members across the state the chance to actively participate in planning the future of our transportation system in South Dakota.”
The STIP is a four-year program listing projects developed through the coordinated efforts of the Department of Transportation, Transportation Commission, state and federal agencies, local and tribal governments, metropolitan planning organizations, public agencies, transportation providers, citizens, and other interested parties. The program identifies highway and intermodal improvements to preserve, renovate, and enhance South Dakota’s transportation system.
For the Yankton area, a regional meeting will be held in Sioux Falls at the Ramada Airport, 1301 W. Russell St., at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14. This is for the Mitchell Region, which generally includes Aurora, Bon Homme, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas, Gregory, Hanson, Hutchinson, Jerauld, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Sanborn, Turner, Union and Yankton counties.
Find virtual meeting links and call-in information for all STIP meetings on the SDDOT website at: https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/planning/tentative-statewide-transportation-improvement-program-stip.
Each meeting is planned to be recorded and posted when available.
For complete information about the tentative STIP, including maps and reports by region, view the SDDOT website at: https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/planning/tentative-statewide-transportation-improvement-program-stip.
The SDDOT begins the yearly update of the STIP in mid-April; however, public input is welcome year-round. If you have any suggestions you would like to offer concerning improvements to the state’s transportation system, direct them to Levi Briggs, STIP Coordinator at 605-773-3590.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.