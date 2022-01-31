District 18’s legislative delegation is questioning the need for another round of legislation targeting transgender athletes.
During the year’s first legislative cracker barrel Saturday, the legislators were asked about House Bill 1006 which is dubbed “an act to promote continued fairness in women’s sports.
Rep. Ryan Cwach said legislation like this wastes the Legislature’s time.
“I don’t know why we spend so much time on this topic,” he said. “It moves a lot of conservatives, it moves a lot of liberals and it does take the air out of the room. … This bill is going to take up, probably, three legislative days in the House in a best case scenario.”
Rep. Mike Stevens said he doesn’t support the legislation.
“I certainly think, personally, that girls should be competing against girls and boys should be competing against boys,” he said. “However, I also think that has been handled over the years by our local communities.”
Sen. Jean Hunhoff said the legislation’s language allowing for lawsuits concerns her.
“I don’t believe taxpayer dollars should be used for lawsuits that the state is fighting,” she said. “I don’t think there’s a problem. It’s being handled.”
VACCINE MANDATES
The legislators were also asked about their thoughts on HB1008, which would allow employees to sue employers if a vaccination is required as a condition of employment.
Hunhoff said she couldn’t support the bill.
“I think the employer has the right to make that decision knowing what the unintended consequences are,” she said. “If I’m going to mandate, then that employee has a choice and I’m going to lose that workforce.”
Stevens said that he isn’t satisfied with how the bill is written.
“This is a bill that’s really only about three sentences long and it has more open doors in it that I have no clue where it would end up,” he said. “It’s just all over the place.”
Cwach was also not a fan of the bill’s language.
“This particular bill, I think, is kind of egregious because it doesn’t even exempt out health care facilities, which I think we can see a public health benefit to having health care workers be vaccinated,” he said.
CRT
The delegation was also asked about HB1012, a bill to protect students from Critical Race Theory (CRT).
After reading a large portion of the bill, Cwach said he’s seen no evidence that the issues described are present in the state.
“I don’t think that’s going on in any school in South Dakota,” he said. “I’m not confident it’s going on in any school in the nation where you have to affirm, adopt or adhere to those statements. I’ve never had a teacher force me to adhere to anything when it comes to personal beliefs.”
He added he was especially disturbed by one of the subsections of the legislation.
“When you read it, it says that you can’t compel a student to feel adversely treated or feel discomfort,” he said. “Well, part of education is feeling discomfort. I can tell you my parents will tell you that the best lessons I learned growing up were when I made a mistake or when I was uncomfortable. I think that’s part of the purpose of education, whether it’s about history, science, literature — you can really learn a lot from being uncomfortable and grow as a person. And the idea that an individual could literally stop a curriculum because they personally don’t like it — to the detriment of all the other students — just seems completely unnecessary.”
Stevens said he couldn’t support the bill either.
“There’s a lot of ambiguity,” he said. “There’s a lot of room for interpretation and all that does is lead to a lot of unintended consequences. The title itself is the only thing to do with Critical Race Theory.”
He added that education should be about challenging students.
“Our students need to be challenged,” he said. “They need to have different ideas presented to them, and what better place to do that than our home school system?”
Hunhoff had not seen the bill by Saturday morning and opted not to speak on its contents.
Legislators were also asked about legislation concerning medical marijuana, a proposed campground in Custer State Park and ongoing impeachment action against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.