100 Years Ago
Thursday, December 22, 1921
• The Salvation Army was set to bring cheer to hearts of more than 2,500 people throughout South Dakota. In the neighborhood of 500 baskets containing a Christmas dinner for five persons were to be distributed, paid for by the funds collected from the organization’s familiar kettles.
• A 19-year-old youth involved in the hold-up of a café was shown leniency at his court appearance. While Judge R. B. Tripp pointed out the seriousness of the crime — a felony carrying a penalty of one to 20 years in the state penitentiary — Judge Tripp was hesitant to send the young man to prison do his youth. Judge Tripp continued the case for an indefinite period or until the spring term of court based on the young man’s promise to try to find work.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, December 22, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 22, 1971
• Several Yankton area law enforcement officers completed a five-day school Dec. 17 at the University of South Dakota Center for Continuing Education. They included Sgt. Gene Perk, Ron Dose, Dan Lucus and Ron Deuschle of the Yankton Police, as well as Highway Patrolmen Robert Appelhoff, Maynard Gudahl and Ardeen Bortnem. The school was designed to train and qualify operators of the Breathalyzer, a device for making blood alcohol determinations through breath testing.
• The Lutheran and Methodist evening Bible Study groups of Gayville and both Pastor Alvin Jacobson and Pastor John Erickson and their families went on a hay ride Wednesday evening, December 15. After caroling in Gayville for shut-ins and senior citizens, the group retired to the Methodist Church for hot cocoa and cookies.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, December 22, 1996
• No paper
