The Yankton Community Library will show the movie “A Man Called Otto” on Sunday, April 2, at 2 p.m. in the library meeting room.
Based on the best-selling novel by Fredrik Backman, “A Man Called Ove,” in which Otto (Ove), played by Tom Hanks, is a grumpy older man who meets his match in quick-witted neighbor. The movie is rated PG-13 and has a run-time of 2 hours and 6 minutes. To make the showing more accessible, close captions will be provided. Viewers are welcome to bring their own favorite movie refreshments. This event is free of charge, and no registration is required.
