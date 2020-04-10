Cedar County, Nebraska, has recorded its first known case of COVID-19, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).
No further information was immediately available on the case.
The DHHS noted the first case in its updates Friday. Elsewhere in north-central and northeast Nebraska, Madison County has six cases, Knox County has two and Cherry, Antelope and Stanton counties have one each.
Nebraska has received 648 positive tests and 8,805 negative results, with 17 deaths.
