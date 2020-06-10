VERMILLION — Cornerstones Career Learning Center, 904 E Cherry St., Vermillion, is offering virtual adult education classes at no cost. Increase your English language skills, prepare for the GED exam or build your basic academic skills.
Learn more and register for classes at http://cornerstonescareer.com/.
