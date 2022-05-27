Investigation Into Santee Woman’s Death Ongoing

SANTEE, Neb. – Federal and tribal authorities are continuing their investigation into this spring’s death of a Santee, Nebraska, woman.
The body of Ashleigh Wabasha, 19, was discovered last month at an undisclosed location after a three-week search covering multiple states.
Authorities are continuing their work on the case, according to spokeswoman Amy Adams with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
“This is still an open, ongoing death investigation,” she told the Press & Dakotan this week. “We are working on the case with the (Santee Sioux) tribal police. Because it is ongoing, we cannot comment.”
Authorities have confirmed Wabasha’s remains were found on the Santee Sioux Nation in northern Knox County, Nebraska. However, they have not confirmed the cause of death, if foul play is suspected and whether they have any suspects or persons of interest.
Knox County Attorney John Thomas and Knox County Sheriff Don Henery have referred media inquiries to the FBI and Santee Sioux law enforcement.
This month, FBI spokesman Wade Greening assured Wabasha’s family, friends and the public that FBI has continued its work and interest on the case.
“The FBI is the lead investigative agency for violent crimes occurring on Native American reservations,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “The death of any individual on those reservations is of utmost importance to the FBI.”
Wabasha, 19, was reported missing March 27, launching an intensive effort to locate her through eyewitnesses, social media and through news coverage including the Press & Dakotan.
The search ended April 18 when authorities located Wabasha’s body.
At the time, Santee Sioux Tribal Vice Chairman Kameron Runnels told the Press & Dakotan that tribal police confirmed the discovery of a body. He had no further details to provide.
Wabasha’s death on the reservation comes during a time of growing national attention about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW).
This month, the Nebraska Indian Community College (NICC) held a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) event. Raising awareness about MMIR is a key goal of the NICC staff, according to school officials.
The May 11 event was held on the Santee campus and referenced two local women, Ashleigh Aldrich and Wabasha, who were missing and later found deceased.
NICC staff member Vanessa Hamilton, who plays a large part in organizing culture events, organized the Santee educational and outreach event with a goal of raising awareness.
“We decided to host this event because as a college. I felt we should be doing outreach and education for this sort of thing and because of the growing number of cases in our community,” she said. “It has hit home for us.”
Hamilton was specifically referencing the deaths of Aldrich and Wabasha, NICC officials said in a news release. The women’s deaths have shaken the college and Santee community, college officials said.
Wabasha’s funeral took place only a few days before the NICC event was originally scheduled, the news release noted.
While the national focus on MMIR has become relatively new, the problem has been of concern to the Native American community for years.
In 2016, the National Crime Information Center recorded reports of 5,712 missing American Indian and Alaska Native women. The Department of Justice’s federal database reported only 116 cases.
Follow the Press & Dakotan for ongoing coverage of this case.
