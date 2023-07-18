INCIDENTS
• The Police Department received a report Monday at 4:14 p.m. of a possible fraud or scam on Cedar Terrace.
• The Police Department arrested an individual Monday at 6:52 p.m. on an outstanding warrant.
• The Police Department received a report Monday at 6:57 p.m. of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The Police Department received a report Monday at 1:05 p.m. of disorderly conduct of a female in a store with her dog on Burleigh Street.
• The Police Department received a report Tuesday at 9:39 a.m. of the theft of a bicycle and trailer on East Fifth Street.
• The Police Department received a security alarm call Tuesday at 9:56 a.m. for an ATM ambush on Broadway Avenue.
• The Police Department received a report Tuesday at 10:51 a.m. of a possible assault that occurred Saturday on Summit Street by a nurse who jabbed the reporting person with needle and was very rough when removing an IV, leaving a bruise down reporting person’s arm.
• The Police Department received a report Tuesday at 11:44 a.m. of harassment, receiving harassing text messages, on Memory Lane.
• The Police Department received a report Tuesday at 11:47 a.m. of possible trespassing, people staying at an address that are not supposed to be there, on Burleigh Street.
• The Police Department detained a male Tuesday at 11:59 a.m. for a possible probation violation on Walnut Street.
• The Police Department detained a male Tuesday at 1:46 p.m. for a possible probation violation on Walnut Street.
• The Police Department received a report Tuesday at 1:53. p.m. regarding a juvenile whose father asked an officer to speak with his son, who he said fears law enforcement.
• The Sheriff’s Office received a report Monday at 4:55 p.m. of vandalism or intentional damage near Volin.
• The Sheriff’s Office received a report Monday at 6:03 p.m. of a protection order violation west of Yankton.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
