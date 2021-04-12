YSD Officials Discuss Final Activities Of School Year

As the school year winds down, the Yankton’s school board got a rundown at its Monday meeting of this year’s remaining activities and how they will be managed.
After the shutdown last spring of schools across the nation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still a lot of questions about how this spring will go in terms of student and senior activities.
“The good news is that we are still going through our activities this year,” Yankton School District Activities Director Ryan Mors told the board.
The next event in the Yankton School District (YSD) calendar is the Yankton High School (YHS) spring play, “On Dragonfly Wings,” which the students have made into a movie, he said.
A parent presentation is set for 7 p.m. Thursday night in the YHS main theater. Each cast member will be issued four vouchers for the event. There are no other screenings planned, but a link to the movie will be shared on the Yankton School District (YSD) website Friday, he said.
Other events include:
• April 22 — High School Orchestra concert from 7-8 p.m. in the YHS main theater: four vouchers issued per performer.
• April 24 — Prom Grand March from 5-6 p.m. in the YHS main gym: two vouchers issued per person.
• April 29 — Athletics Awards Program from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the YHS main gym: four vouchers issued per person.
• May 3 — Choir Concert at 7 p.m. in the YHS main theater: four vouchers per person.
• May 13 — Fine Arts Awards Program from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the YHS main gym: four vouchers per person
• May 17 — Academic Awards Program from 6:30-8 p.m. in the YHS main gym: four vouchers per person.
• May 19 — Baccalaureate from 7-8 p.m. in the YHS main gym: four vouchers per person.
• May 23 — Graduation at 1 p.m. Crane-Youngworth Field: no spectator limitations.
In case of inclement weather, graduation will be held in the YHS main gym and will be split into two ceremonies with six vouchers issued per graduate:
— Ceremony #1 — Noon-1 p.m. Students with last names Adsero through Leonard.
— Ceremony #2 — 2-3 p.m. Students with last names Lewis through Zimmerman.
“Awards presenters will be allowed in (without a voucher),” Mors said. “The choir concert will be done just like Christmas with two or three mini concerts.”
Also Monday, YSD administrators recommended language changes to school district policy to allow participation of home-schooled students in Activities sanctioned by the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA).
“As most of you know, Senate Bill 177 (SB117), often referred to as the ‘Home-School Bill,’ was passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Kristi Noem,” said YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle. “It allows students to participate in SDHSAA-sanctioned events whether they are enrolled or not.”
Currently, home-schooled students are not allowed to participate in SDHSAA-sanctioned teams and activities, including football, basketball and the One-Act Play, Mors said.
“Based upon the law change from SB117, we have to change our policy to abide by that law,” he said. “We must allow home-schooled kids to participate in those activities going forward.”
At this point, it is not clear if the school district can obtain funding for those students to participate, Mors said.
Prior to the passage of SB117, Yankton’s school district allowed home-schooled students to participate in non-sanctioned activities, including the fall play, the spring musical and the band, choir and orchestra concerts with the exception of the all-state concerts, he said.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The YHS student council was awarded the South Dakota Outstanding Student Council Award.
• The school board recommended Carol VossWard, Native American advisor at the University of South Dakota Academic & Career Planning Center, to serve as a director of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota.
• The school board approved early-childhood materials as recommended by the YSD Early Childhood Curriculum Committee. The materials were available online for public review for 30 days prior to approval.
• The school board set a special meeting for 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, to hear presentations from three architectural firms for a facilities-condition assessment study. DLR Group/CO-OP Architecture, JLG Architects and Koch Hazard Architects will be presenting.
• The school board went into executive session; no action was taken.
