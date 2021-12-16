100 Years Ago
Saturday, December 17, 1921
• There was an “Oiling Bee” at Christ Episcopal Church last night. Some 20 men of the parish donned overalls and went over all the church furniture and pews, cleaning and polishing it. It followed two bees of last week, one for cleaning up things in general and one for painting.
• New developments were made in the death of a Bridgewater farmer who was mysteriously slain on the night of Dec. 5, 1921. A trunk found east along the Jim River bore traces of having contained a human body. It was believed that the body was also in the river and a search would be made.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 17, 1946
• Downtown shoppers in Yankton today were greeted by the sound of old familiar Christmas carols and hymns being broadcast in the business district over large speakers installed at several points by the Chamber of Commerce retail merchants committee. The entire business district is “covered” this season, with two-way speakers on Broadway, two large trumpets at the corner of Third and Walnut sending melodies east and west along the main street, one amplifier heading north at the corner of Third and Walnut, and one large speaker at the Charles Gurney hotel corner, sending music westward along Third street.
• The city board last night went on record as officially accepting Mrs. W.J. Fantle’s deed to the 40-acre tract of land north of the city which is to be used for Yankton’s new Memorial Park, and the city attorney was ordered to draw up a resolution of thanks for the city in recognition of the Fantle gift.
50 Years Ago
Friday, December 17, 1971
• A University of Nebraska Athletic Department official said Sunday, Cornhusker football will bring in a record $3 million this year. He explained the figure will represent the highest take in Cornhusker history, largely because of seven home game sellouts and a pair of national television appearances.
• Lucile Walensky, Yankton city librarian, announces that the Public Library will now be open Sundays for three hours in the afternoon, to serve those patrons who seek library services on that day. Last Sunday’s trial run brought enough response to warrant a continuation of Sunday hours, she says.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 17, 1996
• Wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour lifted Saturday’s dusting of snow to cause whiteouts and zero visibility Monday afternoon in Yankton County. The treacherous road conditions began with Sunday’s and Monday morning’s warmer weather which reached 38 degrees. As Monday progressed, an Arctic blast blew from the north, blowing snow across roadways and creating an ice problem.
• Elizabeth Collins has celebrated her 103rd birthday at the Dakota Care Center in Vermillion. She has seen 20 U.S. presidents, two world wars, space walks on the moon, the development of atomic power and most modern conveniences.
