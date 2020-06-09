Less Bang For The Fourth?

Could there be fireworks in Yankton on the Fourth of July despite the COVID-19 pandemic postponing the city-sponsored fireworks show?
Could the 38-year-old ordinance prohibiting private citizens from shooting fireworks off without City Commission permission be put on ice for just a few short days around Independence Day?
Local fireworks enthusiasts may not like the answers.
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan that there will still be a city show sometime this summer.
“We’re still going to do fireworks. We just are going to do them later in the summer — maybe August,” Leon said. “We’re working on doing something to maybe make it more of an end-of-summer celebration than the Fourth of July.”
An exact date for the postponed show has not yet been set.
As a result, that will mean no fireworks being shot off in Yankton on the Fourth — or at least, they aren’t supposed to be.
“Our ordinance says that owning fireworks or setting them off in city limits is prohibited,” Leon said.
She said there is an exception that private entities can get.
“The City Commission could authorize you to do a public display for an event,” she said. “Sometimes, people do that for weddings, big parties or things like that. … That requires an action from the commission, so if someone wanted to do that, they could come forward and request that on (June 22).”
However, it’s not as simple as just showing up for a City Commission meeting and getting a rubber stamp to shoot off fireworks.
“How they determine (approval) is based on a recommendation from the fire department,” Leon said. “Do they have proper insurance? Do they have a pyrotechnic expert that’s putting it on or somebody that’s licensed to do that? Then, of course, weather is an issue. If it’s a dry year, those things are typically not a good idea.”
With the pandemic delaying fireworks until well beyond Independence Day, Leon said she’s been getting some inquiries about whether the ordinance could be suspended for a year to allow Yankton residents to own and ignite fireworks for the Fourth.
“The only way to do that would be for the commission to change the ordinance,” she said. “Unless it’s an emergency, there’s the first reading, the second reading and then it’s published (in the newspaper). Twenty days after one is published, then it’s effective. There isn’t time to change that now. And as much as we love fireworks, the Fourth of July is probably not an emergency.”
She added that, even if the conversation to change the ordinance had been started in time, she would likely not have recommended a one-year exception to the long-standing ordinance that has been in place since July 1982.
“Even though I really love fireworks and love doing them, in town, it’s just not a good idea for a lot of reasons,” she said. “They’re fun to watch and they’re fun to use, but there’s a lot of reasons it’s not a good idea in town.”
Yankton Fire Chief Tom Kurtenbach elaborated on some of the potential issues with in-town use.
“Anytime anybody discharges fireworks anywhere, they can be held responsible for what happens,” he said. “There’s not a lot of room in town some places, especially for those things that leave the ground.”
He said that shooting off fireworks in large quantities tends to create a lot of debris to dispose of, as well as generate noise complaints.
However, there always seem to be those who discharge fireworks, ordinance or not.
On the enforcement end of the ordinance, Cpl. Brad Parker of the Yankton Police Department told the Press & Dakotan that local fireworks complaints are handled on a case-by-case basis with emphasis on education rather than punishment.
“If an officer is dispatched and he locates where they’re coming from, he makes contact with the individuals that are doing it,” Parker said. “If the individual didn’t know or was not aware that we have an ordinance about discharging fireworks, the officer will generally educate these individuals and let them know we do have an ordinance in the city stating that fireworks cannot be let off in the city limits. If it’s a situation where it’s happened more than one time and we have to get called back to it, the individual can actually get a citation, which is a Class II misdemeanor, for possession or discharging of the fireworks within the city limits. The fireworks will then be taken from the individual as evidence and processed accordingly.”
And with the regular Fourth of July show postponed in Yankton, he believes fireworks complaints may spike this summer.
“We do get a fair share of complaints, and I think it’s going to be an issue this year,” he said.
