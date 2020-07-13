Some Yankton residents were displaced following a fire early Sunday morning.
According to Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles, crews were summoned to a house in the 800 block of Birch Rd. around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning after occupants thought they were smelling natural gas in the house which was split into apartments. Upon arrival, fire crews found a fire on the second floor caused by an overloaded power strip.
Minor damage was reported with no structural damage to the house. Smoke damage was reported throughout the house.
Three occupants were displaced and are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The Yankton Fire Department was on scene for an hour and a half. Yankton County EMS, the Yankton Police Department and Yankton County Emergency Management all responded to the incident.
