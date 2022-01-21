South Dakota posted 19 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including deaths in four area counties — in Friday’s update from the Department of Health. It was the state’s biggest one-day increase in nearly a year.
Counties in the area seeing new deaths included Yankton County (+1), Bon Homme County (+1), Charles Mix County (+1) and Hutchinson County (+1).
The 19 new deaths statewide represented the biggest one-day rise since Jan. 28, 2021. South Dakota’s pandemic toll rose to 2,601, of which 115 have been recorded this month.
Yankton County’s new death was its 48th overall and fourth so far this month. The county also posted 63 new infections Friday, along with 19 new recoveries. Two new hospitalizations were reported.
Bon Homme County’s death was its 35th overall and fourth this January.
Charles Mix County’s death toll rose to 33. It was the first new death reported since Dec. 29.
Hutchinson County saw its death toll rise to 33. It was the third fatality in the last two days and fourth this month.
Overall, South Dakota posted 2,183 new infections Friday, with active cases climbing to a new high of 35,196 (+1,110).
Current hospitalizations dropped by six to 397. There were 44 new hospitalizations reported.
The seven-day test-positivity rate remained unchanged at 40.9%.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +20; Charles Mix County, +32; Clay County, +33; Douglas County, +3; Hutchinson County, +13; Turner County, +10; and Union County, +25.
The University of South Dakota online portal Friday showed 83 active cases (75 students, 8 staff), up four from Thursday. There were 113 people in quarantine/isolation (+6), 19 of whom were on campus (+8).
Here is a summary of active cases in area South Dakota counties Friday, with the difference from Friday, Jan. 14, in parentheses: Bon Homme County, 313 (+40); Charles Mix County, 487 (+163); Clay County, 634 (+192); Douglas County, 65 (+9); Hutchinson County, 248 (+35); Turner County, 286 (+69); Union County, 563 (+113); and Yankton County, 843 (+214).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.