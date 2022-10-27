The Yankton Area Concert Association (YACA) will hit the half-way mark for the 2022-2023 concert season with its next presentation at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7.

The YACA will bring Cherish the Ladies, an award-winning American/Irish Celtic touring company, to Yankton. The all-female ensemble includes an Irish flute and whistle champion, stringed instruments and keyboard with five musicians, one singer and one dancer. The instrumentalists are virtuosos and will perform a high energy concert for all YACA ticket members.

