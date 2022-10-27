The Yankton Area Concert Association (YACA) will hit the half-way mark for the 2022-2023 concert season with its next presentation at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7.
The YACA will bring Cherish the Ladies, an award-winning American/Irish Celtic touring company, to Yankton. The all-female ensemble includes an Irish flute and whistle champion, stringed instruments and keyboard with five musicians, one singer and one dancer. The instrumentalists are virtuosos and will perform a high energy concert for all YACA ticket members.
The concert playlist will reflect their Irish heritage, which the ensemble has performed across Europe, the US, the White House and the Olympics.
The high-quality level of these community concerts is made possible by YACA, and remember, there are still season tickets available at a great price with three entertaining performances scheduled for February, March and May. There will be a cowboy/Americana presentation, a country western performance by a sister ensemble and a brass ensemble will wind up the 2022-2032 season.
For more information, call Vi at 605-665-3596 or Kristy at 605-665-2263.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.