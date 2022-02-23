Manitou Group, the worldwide reference in handling, powered access and earthmoving, has announced plans to invest $80 million in its two North American manufacturing facilities in Yankton and Madison, South Dakota.
This investment is to be spent on the extension of both sites, an innovation drive, and the development of new ranges. Through this program, the group reasserts its strong ambitions to achieve the targets set in its strategic plan New Horizons 2025.
The Yankton facility will see its surface area increase by more than 65,000 square feet, compared with 200,000 square feet currently, while more than 80,000 square feet will be added to the 325,000 square feet of production space at Madison.
The equipment upgrading relates to mechanical welding and assembly, with the notable additions of new welding robots and laser cutting machines.
To support its development, the group intends to hire 50 people on each of these sites between now and 2023, in job categories such as welders, assemblers, maintenance technicians and purchasers. Manitou Group will draw on an attractive employer brand and particularly advantageous benefits packages to attract skills in a State with one of the lowest unemployment rates in the U.S.
