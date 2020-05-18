100 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 19, 1920
• A thousand people witnessed the May Day festival at Yankton College last evening, and were delighted.
• A real regulation cinder track was worked out at the college yesterday afternoon and this morning, after the running track in the athletic park had somewhat recovered from recent rains.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, May 19, 1945
• A longtime Hartington landmark, the 65-foot 4-inch smoke stack at the old Great Northern Mill, was destroyed Monday evening. Workmen under the direction of Dick Putter, undermined the base of the huge stack and sent it crashing to the ground.
• The Missouri River at this point is again falling after a brief and slight rise from the lowest stage reached for this time of the year in the history of river observations here. On May 17 a slight rise had taken the river here up to 1.6 feet, a stage held for several days.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 19, 1970
• There are 43 new couples on the membership roster of Hillcrest Golf and Country Club this season. Those who attended a “getting to know you” party at the club Saturday night were welcomed by the president, Laddie Cimpl, and introduced by the membership chairman, Lyle McLeod.
• With the filing of two petitions Monday, a four-way race has developed for the annual Yankton school board election on June 16. Lester C. Ehresmann and Dr. T.H. Willcockson filed just ahead of the midnight deadline. Earlier petitioners were Mrs. Don Alarie and Mrs. Francis Donohoe.
25 Years Ago
Friday, May 19, 1995
• The Yankton High School Gazelles qualified 23 girls for the state Class AA track and field championships next week while the YHS Bucks will send 25 athletes to the state meet. Both teams were impressive with a solid effort in the Region IIAA meet at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls yesterday.
• Warden Donna M. Stratman is leaving her position of Warden at the Federal Prison Camp in Yankton. Stratman has been selected to the position of warden at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in San Diego, Calif., a high rise, pretrial/detention center. While in Yankton, she was instrumental in implementing several community service projects in the Yankton community and surrounding area.
