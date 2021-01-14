Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Windy with rain and snow this evening. Then mainly snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain and snow this evening. Then mainly snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.