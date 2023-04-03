PIERRE — South Dakotans are encouraged to wear blue on April 4 to raise awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month. It is estimated that 1 in 7 children in the United States will experience child abuse or neglect every year.
South Dakotans are encouraged to know, respond, and prevent as a part of the state’s 10-year plan to end child maltreatment, facilitated through the Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment. The organization encourages communities to identify ways to decrease risk factors and increase protective factors for their families. Research shows that when parents possess protective factors, the risk for neglect and abuse diminish and optimal outcomes for children, youth, and families are promoted. Major protective factors include knowledge of parenting, knowledge of child development, parental resilience, social connections, and concrete supports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.