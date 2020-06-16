VERMILLION — There will be no Clay County Fair this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual event has been held late in the summer for decades at the Clay County Fairgrounds in Vermillion and features 4-H Achievement Days, a community barbecue, musical entertainment and an annual demolition derby.
The 4-H Leaders Association and the Clay County Fair Board released this statement late Tuesday morning:
“It is with great regret that the 4-H Leaders Association and Clay County Fair Board announce the cancellation of the Clay County Fair. This decision was not taken lightly but the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, and fair goers was our top priority.
“Given the current state, it was difficult to see a way to have the fair we had planned within the recommended guidelines. Even though we will not be having our traditional fair, we continue to explore options for our 4-H exhibitors to showcase their hard work within the guidelines provided by SDSU Extension.
“4-H committees will be meeting in the next few weeks to make decisions about what a 4-H Achievement Days will safely look like. While we are disappointed about this year's fair, we are looking forward to getting to work on the 2021 fair scheduled for August 12-14. See you next year!”
