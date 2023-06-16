Scholarship Supporters To Fight Petition Drive

State Sen. Lou Ann LInehan explains the impacts of LB 753 on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. 

 Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner

OMAHA, Neb. — People who supported passage of Nebraska’s tax credit for funding scholarships to private K-12 schools announced a campaign Friday against a referendum petition drive that would let voters decide whether to stop the school choice program before it starts.

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha, who sponsored Legislative Bill 753 and its dollar-for-dollar tax credit, is leading the “Keep Kids First” campaign against signing the petitions. She said Nebraskans should know that the bill was aimed at giving parents and kids in need more options, not cutting funding from public schools.

