SIOUX FALLS — Educators and service providers can attend the 21st annual Community Response to Child Abuse Conference held Sept. 29-30 for free with scholarships from the South Dakota Department of Education (DOE) and the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation.
The DOE will provide 200 scholarships for teachers, administrators, counselors, social workers, psychologists, student advocates, literary specialists, school nurses and teacher assistants to attend the conference free of charge. In-person conference attendees are eligible for travel expenses. In addition to the scholarships, attendees can earn 10 continuing education contact hours.
To request a conference scholarship from the DOE, complete this form. Within 10 business days, a special registration link will be sent to utilize the scholarship.
The Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation has provided funding for service providers, such as social workers, medical and dental professionals, behavioral health and law enforcement, working in the metro Sioux Falls area of Minnehaha, Lincoln, Turner and McCook counties. Those who are interested in applying for a scholarship from the foundation, complete this form.
The 21st annual Community Response to Child Abuse Conference will consist of both in-person and virtual options at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.
To learn more about the conference, visit the conference website at sdcpcm.com/conference/.
