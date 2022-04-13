A Double Digit Rise

BBB (bed, board, booze tax) returns produced a big bounce back in March as part of a big month overall for sales tax revenues in the City of Yankton.
March saw the city up 12.47% over the same month in 2021.
Overall, the city is up a robust 10.79% on the year.
One area that saw a substantial improvement was the BBB. After experiencing a 5.83% drop in February, the BBB saw a staggering 27.34% March versus the same month in 2021. There were $6,128,328 in BBB taxable sales in March, a figure comparable with numbers recorded in June or July the last few years. Previous years have seen BBB taxable sales in March range from $4.2 million to $4.8 million.
Overall, the BBB is up 10.73% on the year.
While numbers continue to be higher than last year, officials have said on multiple occasions that a big part of the reason sales tax revenues are reaching new heights is because prices in general are, too.
“We’re in a good position, despite the time of year,” City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan in March. “We’re in fairly good shape, but I say that with the caveat that things do cost more than they did last year and the year before, so some of that (revenue) we’re seeing is probably inflation.”
She added, at this time, expectations are high for the remainder of spring.
“People are obviously shopping here and spending money here, which is awesome,” she said. “I think we’re still seeing the buoyancy — whether it’s from stimulus money or people sticking around because they don’t want to travel — but we’re experiencing it here in Yankton. And I think there’s enough private projects happening, too, that are continuing to help that.”
The city will begin its budgeting process for 2023 in the coming months.
The sales tax revenue situation is much the same across the state with strong figures abounding among the Top 10 First Class Cities Plus Vermillion.
Huron leads the way, up 25.17% on the year while Aberdeen brings up the rear, up 4.67% on the year.
Vermillion is up 7.16% on the year.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.