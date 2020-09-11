100 Years Ago
Sunday, September 12, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 12, 1945
• Plans for expanding the Inter-City Bus terminal here in the immediate future were announced today by H.A. Shoemaker, proprietor, who stated that an extension to the present building at Third and Linn streets will be constructed on two lots north recently purchased from Harry Raskin and Helen Gleich.
• An interesting relic of the earliest days of Dakota Territory, considered particularly valuable because it bears a notation in the hand-writing of Abraham Lincoln, together with his signature, was exhibited to friends here by Governor M.Q. Sharpe during the latter’s visit on Midwest Farmer Day Monday.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, September 12, 1970
• Edwin T. White built the house at 417 Maple Street. Judge White was an attorney, justice of the peace and real estate and insurance agent. He and Mrs. White were active in church, political and social life of early Yankton.
• Sixty-three children participated in the Kiddie Parade for Wausa’s Labor Day celebration Monday. It was led by the Color Guard of Boy Scout Troop 171. Grand prize winners were “Popeye” and “Olive Oyl”, Christopher and Tracy Wilbeck, children of Mr. and Mrs. Warren Wilbeck.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 12, 1995
• With an incoming freshman class of nearly 300, the Yankton Senior High School is stretching to accommodate an enrollment of 107 more students than last year.
• Establishing a 350 foot boundary between alcohol sales and school property has been tabled to Sept. 25. Yankton City Commissioners postponed a decision on an ordinance establishing a minimum of 350 feet distance from public and private schools and locations requesting new alcoholic beverages, wine or malt beverage licenses.
