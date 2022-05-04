100 Years Ago
Friday, May 5, 1922
• A small force of men was set to work yesterday cutting trees and placing them in the river just above Broadway in an effort by the city and county to prevent further cutting of the bank there and save the Broadway road if possible. Forty or 50 trees will be needed.
• A solid-wood rocking chair that has served as a resting place for Yankton pioneers for many years has resumed duty on the streets of the city. It is the property of the Tenge Furniture Company and stands in front of their place of business. It did similar public duty for J.R. Sanborn, pioneer furniture man, nearly 40 years ago, and is as substantial and comfortable as ever.
75 Years Ago
Monday, May 5, 1947
• The honor roll of World War II veterans, which was erected during the war at the front of the entrance of the Yankton county courthouse, will be removed by the county commissioners, upon recommendation of the local posts of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Some time ago one wing of the honor roll was blown down by the wind, and last week another wind storm broke off another section. It is planned to erect a permanent memorial to World War II veterans sometime in the future.
• The University of South Dakota will get 20 portable houses for faculty housing, according to a telegram received by Vern L. Cadwell, director of University housing, from Federal Public Housing Authority officials in Chicago. These houses, one story individual units, are now located at Grand Island, Nebr., and are available at once.
50 Years Ago
Friday, May 5, 1972
• Danny Thomas, a popular television entertainer for many years, will be in Yankton Saturday afternoon. Thomas will present his act at Nash Gym at 3 p.m. Saturday in a benefit performance here for Rep. James Abourezk, Democratic candidate for Senate in South Dakota.
• The grand opening of the Lewis & Clark Lake for the 1972 season is scheduled for May 27 and 28. Highlights of the grand opening will include a free western style fondue Saturday, power boat racing on Sunday and kite water skiing both days; a 10-mile Boy Scout canoe endurance race, Saturday night square dancing, and the “Queen of the Lake Pageant” on Sunday afternoon.
25 Years Ago
Monday, May 5, 1997
• Even after Dr. Tom Sutherland was held captive by the Islamic Jihad for 6 ½ years, the second longest imprisoned of the six Americans held hostage, his comments to a Yankton audience Saturday afternoon included the words, “My treatment could have been worse.” Sutherland spoke to Yankton residents at Link auditorium about his experience with a positive tone and lack of bitterness.
• The Mount Marty Lancers left little doubt about their status as champions sweeping the Dordt Defenders to clinch the South Dakota-Iowa Conference title Saturday at Riverside Stadium. The Lancers take the SDIC gold with a 17-3 conference record, besting second-place rival Westmar University who has four conference losses.
