Missing A ‘Gentle Giant’

As a teacher and coach, Tim Mulhair’s towering 6-foot-7 presence mixed with kindness led many to call him a “gentle giant.”
Mulhair was described as “very chill” by students, but he called out students who went too far, often with little more than a look.
Mostly, he showed great love and respect with small acts. He handed out after-school popsicles to students and joined middle school boys on the dance floor for “YMCA.” He enjoyed singing, telling jokes and riddles, and playing BINGO.
Mulhair joined the Yankton School District in 1983 as business instructor, also coaching boys basketball and tennis during his tenure. After his 2010 “retirement,” he joined Sacred Heart Schools in Yankton. He served as assistant principal and later as principal for the Catholic school until 2020.
But his guidance in and out of the classroom has ended.
Mulhair, 67, died Saturday, April 23, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. today (Friday) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton.
As a Christian, he stressed the importance of remaining grateful to God and of loving both yourself and others each day. He was very involved in the Knights of Columbus where he served as the Grand Knight as well as the financial secretary for many years
In tribute of his passing, Sacred Heart School (SHS) students were wearing Mulhair’s favorite attire, flannel with a vest along with Converse tennis shoes known as Chuck Taylors (Chuckies).
The informal attire reflected Mulhair’s spirit, said SHS teacher and former principal Kristi Ekroth.
“Tim would often allow for a fun dress day at (our middle school),” she said. “He loved when Chuckies came back in style and would at least once a year call for a ‘Chuckies Day.’ He was a large man, with a great heart. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a serving spirit.”
LIFE LESSONS
While no longer an educator, Mulhair taught lifelong lessons still touching those of all ages.
The Sacred Heart School Class of 2020, Mulhair’s last graduating class while he was at the school, paid tribute upon this departure that year, Ekroth said.
“Sadly, this was a COVID year, but they requested that he give the diplomas and they had flowers and special gifts for him,” Ekroth said. “He made a huge impact, and we were sad to see him leave. They wrote three lessons or memories of him that they shared (at the time).”
The collection was named “All I Ever Really Needed To Know I Learned From Dr. Mulhair.”
They included the belief that God can get you through anything, along with virtues such as respect, hard work, stay positive, never give up, take work seriously and realize every action has a consequence.
But not all thoughts were deep. One student wrote: “He told me to ask for a higher pay from the tooth fairy.”
Mulhair also made his mark as a tennis coach, earning 461 career tennis coaching wins for Yankton High School. He was honored as the South Dakota High School Coaches Association Tennis Coach of the Year in 2002 and was a National High School Tennis Coach of the Year finalist in 2005 and 2011.
Mulhair coached sisters Melanie (Rockne) Greco and Steph (Rockne) Kopetsky on the Yankton High School tennis team. Greco sent an email expressing the sisters’ thoughts.
“I remember on our way to tennis meets, Coach would always be tapping his steering wheel and listening to music, pretending not to hear us girls giggling in the back. But we knew better when we would catch him looking in his rear-view mirror and chuckling to himself,” she said.
“During our tennis meets, Coach would pace back and forth while rapidly tapping his finger over his mouth with his other arm folded across his chest, and say, depending on how the point played out, ‘Nice work. Keep the ball in play,’ or ‘OK. Let’s Go. Keep the ball in play.’ Coach always reminded us that tennis was 10% physical and 90% mental, and he was right.”
When the team competed in Sioux Falls, Mulhair always stopped at the same fast-food restaurant so he received the coach’s discount.
Mulhair always maintained a calm and collected demeanor, Greco said.
“He never really got worked up about too much,” she said. “Although his height likely instilled the fear of God in those he encountered, especially his students, Coach was a Christian man who loved God, cared for his family and others, and enjoyed life.”
GOOD FRIENDS
Two Yankton School District colleagues, Doug Pesicka and Randy Gross, worked with Mulhair for decades as a teacher and coach.
Pesicka remembers Mulhair as both a serious and fun-loving person who cared deeply for others.
“Tim was just simply a wonderful human being. He cared about his students and athletes. He was dedicated and committed to education. He paid attention to details,” Pesicka said.
“He could be quirky at times — like wearing 5 buckle overshoes on basketball bus trips. He figured out how to save time putting in grades in the computer by making his assignments worth 9 points instead of 10. He figured it saved him time by not having to do the extra keystroke!”
Mulhair also loved socializing, often just dropping by the house to visit, Pesicka said.
Gross recalled many humorous moments playing Yankton city league basketball together. One time, Mulhair walked over to Gross during play on the court and told him, “You’re in my spot.”
“He liked to play on the wings even though he was 6’7”,” Gross said. “I relinquished my spot without hesitation.”
While coaching the Yankton basketball team in Aberdeen, Mulhair drew up a play for the last shot that worked perfectly and won the game. Afterwards, Pesicka and Gross were stunned to look at the dry erase board and see Mulhair’s play had six Yankton players on the court.
“We told him anybody can win a big game when it’s 6 against 5,” Gross said. “To this day, we don’t know who was unguarded!”
Yankton Superintendent Wayne Kindle noted Mulhair’s instrumental role with the district’s driver’s education program and adult education classes. Mulhair showed a tremendous devotion for the teaching and coaching profession, always wanting great outcomes for the students, Kindle added.
OTHER ROLES
The Rev. Mark Lichter, who served Sacred Heart Church at the time, said he first met Mulhair when they played basketball against each other in high school.
“He was at (Sioux Falls) O’Gorman and the center for the team. I was at Mitchell and a lowly guard. Of course, Mitchell always beat them!” Lichter said jokingly.
However, the two men teamed up years later in Yankton, at both the church and school.
“(Mulhair) was a gentle giant at Sacred Heart School. He commanded respect and had a good relationship with the staff and students. He was a great asset (not only) to Sacred Heart School, but to the parish as well,” the priest said.
“I was involved in hiring Tim, and I am grateful for his service and varied experience in education. He had a full career in education principally at Yankton Public School. He told us he wanted to give back to the children in the Catholic school.
“He was retired but wanted to be of service. He used his gifts well, and we appreciated it. He loved God and was active in the parish.”
While he worked with K-12 during his career, he also worked with Mount Marty University, according to MMU Vice President Barb Rezac.
“Dr. Mulhair was one of those people who built bridges instead of putting up walls. He was the easiest person to visit and work with when trying to make arrangements between Mount Marty and Sacred Heart School,” she said.
“He always had a smile and was always willing to help make good things happen. His cell phone number came in handy quite often. A gentle giant, he will be greatly missed!”
Ekroth knew Mulhair in three roles: as her high school teacher, as a fellow teacher at Yankton High School and as a fellow administrator at Sacred Heart School.
Mulhair always reached out to help others but didn’t seek the spotlight or recognition, Ekroth said. After decades in education, he realized teachers were often stretched for time and resources. He took on additional duties and did whatever possible to make their jobs better.
“He did these with a smile and used them as opportunities to connect with students and with families,” Ekroth said. “He was often seen talking to parents (waiting to pick up their children). He was also often seen sitting on the blue bench outside Sacred Heart Middle School talking to students and checking in on them.”
Mulhair also accompanied overnight trips and retreats, providing a male presence, leadership and example, Ekroth said. He would lead singing and other activities to build a connection with the students. At school, he would take the winners of an activities for an afternoon at Kartrax.
Ekroth valued Mulhair’s support while she was Sacred Heart School principal.
“I appreciate that he trusted me as the professional in my class. A strong leader is not threatened by those in a different position, nor is any job too ‘little’ for a leader to do,” she said. “(He) understood that. He valued my opinion, my professionalism, my knowledge about my subject and our students, and my position.
“I have missed him as my principal and colleague. Now, I will miss him as my friend.”
