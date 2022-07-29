A Yankton contestant was among the winners in the Miss Siouxland Competition, held recently in the Jeschke Fine Arts building at the University of Sioux Falls.
Briley Steffensen, 15, of Yankton was crowned Miss Siouxland’s Outstanding Teen, granted a $500 scholarship and garnered the Top Talent Award.
Thirteen candidates, ages 13-26, from across South Dakota competed for the chance to serve South Dakota for one of five titles through the competition.
As part of the Miss America Organization, it is a local preliminary for the Miss South Dakota Organization and a part of the world’s largest scholarship provider for women. Each of the candidates submitted both a resume and social impact initiative outlining their goals and roles in helping their local communities and our state in ways that interest and empower them. Social Impact Initiatives ranged from highway safety to child sexual abuse awareness, to teacher advocacy.
After competing in a private interview, on stage interview and social impact initiative pitch, evening gown and talent, Rio Snyder, 18, of Black Hawk was crowned Miss Siouxland; Jensine Matson, 18, of Ramona was crowned Miss Rolling Plains; and Emily Deinken, 23, of Sioux Falls was crowned Miss Sioux Falls along with the honor of being named Miss Congeniality.
Each new titleholder is being awarded $1,200 in scholarship. First runner-up was awarded to Grace DiGiovanni of Spencer. Rio Snyder was the recipient of both the Top Red Carpet and Talent Awards. The Newcomer Award was presented to McKayla Gunderson of Mitchell.
The Outstanding Teens competed in a private interview, onstage question, evening gown, talent and fitness routine.
Riley Lockhart, 15, of Hot Springs was crowned Miss Rolling Plains’ Outstanding Teen, earning a $500 scholarship and the Top Fitness in Active Wear Award. First runner-up was awarded to Neely Salmen of Madison. Miss Congeniality was bestowed upon Kiera Schaefers of Huron. The newcomer award was awarded to Sarah Rommann of Brandon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.