A Yankton contestant was among the winners in the Miss Siouxland Competition, held recently in the Jeschke Fine Arts building at the University of Sioux Falls.

Briley Steffensen, 15, of Yankton was crowned Miss Siouxland’s Outstanding Teen, granted a $500 scholarship and garnered the Top Talent Award.

