VERMILLION — South Dakota Braille and Talking Book Library provides children’s services, collections that include braille, talking books, descriptive videos, equipment, reading programs, textbooks and more. Presenters from the Talking Book Library will be explaining what the program is about, what they offer, and how you can help. There will be a tour of the recording studio after the presentation.
The program will take place Thursday, April 21, at noon. This event will be held in person at the Vermillion Public Library, in the Kozak Room with the option to tune in on Zoom. Register online at bit.ly/vplSDTB to join in on Zoom. Remember that only the presentation will be on Zoom, but the tour of the South Dakota Recording Booth will be in person only.
The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library is located at 18 Church Street, Vermillion. For questions email vplstaff@vermillionpubliclibrary.org or call 605-677-7060.
