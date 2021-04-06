South Dakota recorded 153 new COVID-19 infections in Tuesday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
No new deaths were reported, as the state toll remained at 1,938.
Yankton County reported one new case and six new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 70. One new hospitalization was reported.
Other area counties recording new cases included Douglas (+1), Turner (+3) and Union (+2) counties in South Dakota, and Cedar (+1) and Knox (+3) counties in Nebraska.
In the DOH’s weekly update on South Dakota educational institutions, grades K-12 schools reported 202 active cases last week, down from 341 the previous week. To date, the schools have had 14,641 total cases (10,842 students, 3,799 staff), with 14,152 recoveries. Among colleges, universities and technical schools, 43 active cases were posted for last week, down from 60 the week prior. There have been 3,921 total cases this school year (3,326 students, 636 staff), with 3,885 recoveries.
The University of South Dakota online portal reported six active cases (all students), down four from USD’s last reporting day on Thursday. The number in quarantine/isolation rose to 23 (+2), including two on campus (-2).
Late Monday, Mount Marty University reported no active cases, down three from last Thursday.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 38 new cases and two new deaths, raising the state death toll to 2,183.
Active hospitalizations jumped up to 148, the highest level since March 4.
