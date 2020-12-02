PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Human Services (DHS) is warning the elderly, individuals with disabilities, and their families to be aware of scammers during the holiday season.
Scammers are using the holidays and the current pandemic to send phishing emails, texts, phone calls, and are using social media to try to steal money and a consumer’s personal information.
DHS Secretary Shawnie Rechtenbaugh said, “It is important for our consumers to stay vigilant and aware of unsolicited attempts to acquire their personal information.”
DHS is offering the following tips to help protect our consumers from scams:
• Do not respond to calls or text from unknown numbers;
• Never share your personal or financial information with solicitors via email, text, or by phone;
• Use caution when being pressured to share information or making payments immediately;
• If someone threatens your life for money, hang up and call the authorities;
• Be suspicious of anyone asking for your password or account login information; and
• Do not click on links in text messages or emails.
To report a scam or any fraudulent behavior, contact Adult Protective Services (APS) at 605-773-5990 or South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, Division of Consumer Protection at 1-800-300-1986.
