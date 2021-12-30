Newsmaker Of The Year: Bringing The World To Town

Despite the pandemic — actually, because of it — Yankton hosted three major world archery events in 2021.
Those events included the World Archery Congress, the Hyundai Archery World Cup and the Hyundai Archery World Championship. Many archers who competed at the Olympics in Tokyo last August arrived a month later for competition in Yankton, which drew worldwide media and online coverage.
Bruce Cull of Yankton held a hand in those events because of his dual roles. He serves as president of the National Field Archery Association (NFAA) and as general manager of the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center (NEYAC).
“We brought the world to Yankton, and there was a lot of history made here in 2021,” he said. “Because the pandemic postponed events a year, hosting the three major events at the same time will likely never happen again.”
Cull’s leadership has brought Yankton recognition as “Archery Capital of the World” with the “World’s Largest Archery Center,” both massive honors for a community of 20,000 residents.
Because of the historic nature and major impact of hosting the three major archery events, Cull has been chosen as the Press & Dakotan’s 2021 “Newsmaker of the Year.” Cull has now been selected twice for the honor.
Cull noted the pandemic brought both challenges and opportunities.
“As it turned out, we set a lot of history and there were a lot of firsts,” he said. “The World Cup was held on U.S. soil for the first time, and the World Championship was held for only the third time in the United States. Our USA archery team was able to win events here, and it was cool they could do it in their home country.”
In addition, Yankton hosting the World Archery Congress — the organization’s legislative body — also marked a milestone, as it usually meets in major cities. “This marked the first time the World Congress met and then had their World Championship and World Cup final all in an archery-specific venue,” Cull said.
The NEYAC has been officially designated the world’s largest archery center with 80,000 square feet, Cull said. The city and private donations helped fund the 24,000-square-foot addition in 2018. When not used for archery competition, the center hosts tennis, gymnastics, conservation groups and gun shows, among other things, he said.
The archery events provide a huge economic boost, especially during otherwise slow times of the year, Cull said. The trio of major events in 2021 brought millions of dollars into the regional economy.
“Our budget for all three events was more than $5 million. I can tell you that a huge part of that money stayed in town. I never had anything quite like it, when you sign checks for hundreds of thousands of dollars to a local motel,” Cull said. “We made the (lodging) arrangements for the archers and offered a completely turnkey operation, which is required for these events.”
FALLING INTO PLACE
The three archery events weren’t scheduled for the same time, as the pandemic forced changes, Cull said.
“The only good thing with the pandemic forcing the postponement of both the Olympics and World Championships a year is that the vast majority of those athletes were already traveling. That didn’t make it good, but it made things somewhat better,” he said.
The efforts of the NFAA and NEYAC staffs, along with area partnerships and volunteers, made the events a reality during the pandemic, Cull said.
“We have a well-oiled machine running events. We work with our U.S. senators (John Thune and Mike Rounds), specifically Sen. Thune’s office that works with processing the visas for the U.S. Olympic and U.S. Paralympic teams,” he said.
“These events are usually hosted in a big city. The one thing we’ve been able to prove to the world body of archers is that we may not be a huge city, but we’ve got a community and state that work incredibly well together to serve as great ambassadors.”
The Yankton community and surrounding region have stepped up numerous times to host international archery events, Cull said. He credited the outpouring of support from area businesses and volunteers.
“Without all the pieces of the pie, we wouldn’t be able to do it. One of the things about Yankton and other Midwestern people is that they are humble for the most part and take a lot of things for granted,” he said. “Last February, we had our first Rushmore Rumble during that very cold weekend of 20 below zero. We brought almost 1,000 people from all 50 states to Yankton. And we’ve done it other times with people from around the world.”
PLAYING HOST
The archery events provide a giant economic boost for the Yankton and regional economy, Cull said. His NEYAC marketing staff worked with the City of Yankton, the Chamber and the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) for a promotion of the area restaurants during the Rushmore Rumble.
“We had 900 people who were a captive audience in the middle of February, who were here for three or four days. They were going to eat 20,000 meals in Yankton and the surrounding area during that time,” he said.
“We played a game where they could go on the NFAA app and check off if they went to the restaurant and voted for the best breakfast, lunch and dinner. What was cool to come out of it was that we had 52 places where those 900 people ate in Yankton and the surrounding area. We’ve got some great places and some real diversity in our restaurants.”
With such a large influx of athletes and visitors, the archery events can prove challenging for lodging accommodations, Cull said. That’s particularly true during the school year, when Mount Marty University and University of South Dakota housing aren’t available for archers.
“The World Cup was in September. We had a total of 845 people for the three events, and the big (fact) was that they came from 83 countries. That was absolutely shocking,” he said. “We filled Yankton (for lodging) and took a lot of people to Vermillion, to the (Lewis and Clark) Lake and even as far as North Sioux City (an hour away).”
This year’s three major archery events followed strict COVID-19 protocols, which required continuous on-site personnel, Cull said.
“We had to have a medical unit here. We had a hospital truck inside our building. Everyone coming in had to be tested when they arrived and before they left,” he said. “We were very fortunate that, of the 845 people, we only had two who tested positive on their way out and they were cleared within a few days of quarantine. This was no super-spreader event, no big rise in cases.”
Area businesses and residents rolled out the red carpet for the archers, Cull said. He cited one example of an archer who called for an Uber or taxi, and the driver didn’t charge him for the ride.
“The driver said, ‘We just want you here and we want you to come back.’ That’s just what the community was all about,” Cull said. “It’s a big deal for the community, and it’s a really big deal for the archers, trainers, coaches and fans. They all feel appreciated and welcomed, that’s the big thing.”
Transportation played a major challenge, not only within Yankton but also in running hundreds of trips at all hours for taking athletes to their flights in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and Omaha, Cull said. The Yankton School District, Mount Marty University, Yankton Transit and local auto dealerships provided buses and other vehicles. In addition, volunteers stepped forward to drive mass transit or provide rides around the clock.
WORLD STAGE
The World Archery Cup and World Archery Championship drew media and online coverage around the world, including NBC Sports, YouTube and the Olympic Channel, Cull said. The coverage consistently featured Yankton, the Missouri River and also the “Mount Rushmore” display from the South Dakota Department of Tourism.
South Dakota Tourism Secretary Jim Hagen and then-Chamber Executive Director Carmen Schramm worked with the marketing and promotion efforts, Cull said.
“The incredible thing was having hundreds of countries and millions of viewers (witnessing the events). When I got started with this about 15 years ago, the term ‘sports tourism’ wasn’t even in the vocabulary,” Cull said.
The World Cup and World Championship were both held at Riverside Park in Yankton, taking advantage of the Missouri River’s scenic beauty. The archery venue looked like a perfect fit for the park, but Cull said making the logistics work took a great deal of planning and preparation.
“I have been to several World Cup finals, and they are held in places like Red Square in Moscow and at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, worldly iconic venues,” he said. In addition, the site included large screens featuring the action, along with security, health protocols, visitor seating and room for television crews and other media.
In contrast to the Olympic restrictions in Tokyo, archers told the Press & Dakotan they found more freedom of travel and movement in Yankton while still observing COVID-19 protocols.
MAKING OUR MARK
Yankton’s track record of successfully hosting global archery tournaments played a key role in landing all three major events held this year, Cull said.
“I don’t think there’s a doubt about it. When this all came together, the World Archery Congress president and secretary general talked about holding multiple events at once in the same place. They both said, if it could be pulled off, they knew we could do it and were the only place they would have it,” he said.
“That’s not a ‘me’ thing. That’s an ‘us’ thing, starting with our country and then a governor like we have who allowed this event to happen (during a pandemic) and the community. We welcomed everybody with open arms.”
Where do we go from here?
Yankton has hosted four of the six archery disciplines, with indoor, outdoor, youth and World Cup final. In October 2022, the city hosts the field competition, leaving only the 3-D.
Hosting world archery events has already made major impacts on both the visiting athletes and their hosts.
“One of the stories was Jake Hoffner offering to drive a group of Algerian athletes and coaches to the airport. He asked Jerry Kohoutek if he wanted to ride along. Jerry had just got back from visiting relatives in Algeria, so you can imagine all the things he could talk about with the archers on the shuttle ride,” Cull said.
“Jake said he couldn’t believe it and just smiled during the trip. You would never believe that a guy from Yankton just came back from their home country. That’s not even three degrees of separation, let alone six.
“What it gets down to is the real grassroots for what America is. We’re the melting pot of the world. And with all these athletes coming to Yankton, we get to see the diversity of the world that we would never otherwise experience. We’ve brought the world to Yankton.”
What has brought Cull the most satisfaction about hosting the major archery events?
“I was taught early in life, you can’t just take. You have to give something back. I first heard it from my dad when I was a young kid,” he said.
“It’s an easy thing to say it, but to do it means something. Really, it’s seeing the positive impact. When you’re able to do that for your state and community, it’s really neat.”
