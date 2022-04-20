Tabor To Celebrate 150 Years Strong

TABOR — Born out of necessity, it may have been one of the best and most lasting joint decisions in early Dakota Territory history.
In 1872, a group of Czech settlers formed the Literary Society and purchased the site of modern-day Tabor. The 53 members divided the site into 15 blocks with four lots each, distributed by a drawing.
This Saturday, current residents — including descendants of those early settlers — will celebrate the community’s 150th anniversary. The day’s activities will feature historical, patriotic, religious and social events.
“We have a full day planned, and the public is welcome to join us,” Chairman Dennis Povondra said. “We’re asking those who attend to wear period attire similar to what the pioneers wore in the 1870s.”
Tabor, with a population of about 400, has become well known for its annual Czech Days. However, the town is holding a separate celebration for the 150th anniversary.
“We didn’t combine these two events because they represent different things,” Povondra said. “Czech Days honors our ethnic heritage, while the upcoming 150th anniversary will celebrate the town, its settlers and their history.”
Tabor took the same approach in celebrating St. Wenceslaus Church’s 150th anniversary last year. The church is named after the patron saint of Bohemia, reflecting the strong Catholic faith and Czech heritage of the early settlers.
The town was to be named Tabor, which translates from Czech to the English word meaning “camp.” The Czechs had been living in a camp setting, and they decided this name to be appropriate and many of them came from the region around Tabor, Bohemia.
Tabor, located in Bon Homme County, was part of starting the westward movement of Czechs along the southern border of South Dakota. Tabor has maintained strong ties with its overseas namesake, and a number of Czech dignitaries are planning to attend Saturday’s celebration.
The visitors include Consul General Jaroslav Kanturek and his wife, Olga, of Chicago; and Merit Lee Kucera and Sharon Kay Valasek, honorary consuls from St. Paul, Minnesota, and Kansas City, Missouri, respectively. Also planning to attend is Cecelia Rokusek, a Tabor native and president and CEO of the National Czech Slovak Museum in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
In addition, Mass at St. Wenceslaus Church will be celebrated by Bishop Donald DeGrood of the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls; the Rev. Chuck Cimpl, a Tabor native now serving in Sioux Falls; and the Rev. Mark Lichter with St. Wenceslaus Church.
The day will feature walking tours from 9 a.m. to dusk of the cemetery, church and Main Street buildings which will include historical information and photos. In addition, vintage tractors will remain on display.
From 1-3 p.m., the Czech Heritage Park and Museum, along with the Blachnik Museum, will remain open to the public.
At 3 p.m., the program begins in Beseda Hall. The program will feature introduction of current town board members and dignitaries, 2021 Czech Days royalty, the 1890 Band concert and a presentation on Tabor’s history.
In addition, the program will re-enact the purchase of the original town site and recognize the early settlers’ descendants in attendance. Also, the program will recognize family farms marking the centennial or 150th anniversary.
The program will feature two rings of the Beseda Dancers, a scaled-down version of the full Czech Days performance. A no-host social will follow the program.
From 5:30-7:30 p.m., a lunch will be served in Beseda Hall, with a PowerPoint historical presentation shown during the meal. The 6:30 p.m. Mass will be celebrated at the church, followed by a dance from 8 p.m. to midnight at Beseda Hall with music by Angie Kriz and the PolkaToons Band at Beseda Hall.
Saturday’s celebration will honor those who made the arduous journey to settle Tabor, Povondra said. The Czech settlers who came to Dakota Territory had left their homeland because they could barely survive in the impoverished conditions. Also, Europe was undergoing tremendous turmoil at the time.
“They heard about this ‘land of the free’ where there was no government oppression or persecution,” he said. “They heard about where a poor man, who had the desire to work hard, could become well off and take care of his family and his grandchildren and make a better life for himself and his descendants. In the Old Country, no matter how hard he worked, he would still remain poor.”
In particular, the Homestead Act offered free land in the American West, Povondra said. In 1859, a treaty with the Yankton Sioux Tribe opened up the land in Yankton, Bon Homme and Charles Mix counties except for the reservation in Charles Mix County.
A single person had to pay $2 to record the federal transaction, erect a dwelling of sod or logs (not less than 12 feet by 14 feet), break at least five acres of the land, sleep there one night each month, and then at the end of six months, pay the government $205 for the deed.
Tabor was the first community founded entirely by Czechs, Povondra said. The town retains some of the original Czech traditions, and its streets are named after early families and locations tied to the town.
Beseda Hall’s name reflects the Czech word for a social gathering place, and Sokol Park is named after a gymnastic association promoting exercise, Povondra said. The church was a focal point for early settlers, along with the school, general store and bar as a gathering place.
“The Czechs are hard-working but also fun-loving and sociable people,” Povondra said.
The anniversary marks a homecoming of sorts. A sign commemorating Tabor’s location and history had been moved to the nearby Highway 50-52 junction in 1966. However, it was recently refurbished by Maxwell Colony, repainted by Menno artist Mickey Harris and relocated to Tabor.
Saturday’s celebration will combine Tabor’s past, present and future, Povondra said. A total commitment of the residents’ and businesses’ time, talent and expertise has kept the town alive and strong, he added.
“(We’re) wishing for another 150 years of success,” he said.
For more information, visit Tabor’s Facebook page or email Povondra@hcinet.net
