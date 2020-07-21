To boost business during the COVID-19 economic slowdown, Yankton is hosting a “25 on the 25th” event, spearheaded by the Press & Dakotan.
To participate in the event, Yankton residents can shop at any local brick-and-mortar business and spend $25 on Saturday (July 25).
Several Yankton businesses are offering discounts in conjunction with this event.
Three times in the last decade when the local economy has been struggling, Yankton residents and businesses have come together to participate in this grass-roots event.
This year, Yankton’s economy experienced a major slowdown during the statewide COVID-19 shutdown in beginning in March.
Since then, while many businesses have reopened, the way business is done has changed because of the virus. Many local fast-food restaurants are only open to drive-through business, some shops are limiting the number of customers at a time in accordance with COVID-19 precautions recommended by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and many are limiting shopping hours in order to sanitize properly at the end of each day.
“Even $25 helps pay the bills,” Press & Dakotan Publisher Garry Wood said. “It allows businesses to support their employees and the other businesses in town. It helps communities sustain themselves through tough times. Our goal is to encourage people to spend their money in Yankton.”
According to Al Viereck, Yankton city finance officer, of every $100 spent in Yankton, $2 (or $3, if the bed, booze and board (BBB) tax applies) goes directly to supporting city operations.
If everyone in Yankton spent $25 on Saturday for this event, in addition to boosting local businesses, it would raise anywhere from $28,000-$42,000 tax revenue for the City.
“It’s a good thing to drum up some business,” Audra Hecht, manager of Pied Piper Flowers and Gifts in Yankton, told the Press & Dakotan. “Everyone wants to be outside right now. So as far as retail goes, it’s nice to have those extra ‘foot’s in the door’ kind of thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.