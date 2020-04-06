Incidents
• A report was received at 2:30 p.m. Friday of a business burglary on W. 5th St.
• A report was received at 3:55 p.m. Friday of disorderly conduct on W. 11th St. A male individual was reportedly swinging a fire extinguisher at staff.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:25 p.m. Saturday of a grass fire on Highway 52 near Yankton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.