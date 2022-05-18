Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota continued to climb — but at a slightly slower rate — according to Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The DOH portal posted 1,246 active cases, up 192 from last week and the fourth straight week the number has been ticking upward. However, Wednesday’s number was smaller than the previous two reporting weeks.
There were 475 new infections reported Wednesday, while the seven-day test-positivity rate rose to 10.4%, the first time it has reached at least 10% since March 1. However, there were 29% fewer tests conducted this past week.
South Dakota saw two new deaths, raising its pandemic toll to 2,919. None of the new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
Other statistics Wednesday included:
• S.D. Hospitalizations — Current hospitalizations: 33 (0 change from last week); new hospitalizations: 21;
• New Area Hospitalizations (2) — Union County, +2;
• New Area Cases (39) — Charles Mix County, +5; Clay County, +7; Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, +3; Turner County, +2; Union County, +11; Yankton County, +10;
• Area S.D. Active Cases (88/+26) — Bon Homme County, 1 (0 change from last week); Charles Mix County, 12 (+3); Clay County, 11 (+6); Douglas County, 1 (0 change); Hutchinson County, 3 (+3); Turner County, 5 (+1); Union County, 27 (+8); Yankton County, 29 (+5);
• Area Community Spread — LOW: Bon Homme, Douglas; MODERATE: Clay, Yankton; SUBSTANTIAL: Charles Mix; HIGH: Hutchinson, Turner, Union.
