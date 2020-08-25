VERMILLION — As the number of COVID-19 positive cases increase in Clay County, so, too, is the desire of community members to know how many University of South Dakota students, professors and staff are contributing to that number.
That information may never be fully known by the public.
A Board of Regents spokesperson, while replying to an inquiry from the Vermillion Plain Talk Tuesday, did reveal that regental institutions are implementing a feature that won’t make state universities fully transparent, but will provide a bit more information to the public.
“To help with information sharing and further transparency, we are asking each public university to add to its website dashboard information about SELF-REPORTED cases at the institutional level,” said Janelle Toman, director of communications for the South Dakota Board of Regents in Pierre, in an email to the Plain Talk. “Campus dashboards will include total number of current positives among faculty, staff, and students, as well as number of currently quarantined and isolated. We’ve asked our campuses to expedite addition of this dashboard information to their online presence and would expect to see those soon.”
Late Tuesday afternoon, USD announced that the dashboard information can now be found on the university’s website.
“Effective today, USD will post data reported by individuals to the COVID-19 Case Management Team and include four elements of data on the USD COVID-19 website,” the press release states.
The link to that information can be found at: https://www.usd.edu/covid19/covid-19-dashboard.
Data will be updated as cases are reported. The four categories of self-reported data include:
• Total number of current (active) self-reported USD faculty, staff and student positive COVID-19 cases
• Total number of current (active) self-reported USD faculty/staff positive COVID-19 cases
• Total number of current (active) self-reported USD student positive COVID-19 cases
• Total number of currently quarantined and isolated USD faculty, staff and students (this includes students who may live off-campus or who have returned home to their permanent residences)
“As with any community where large groups are gathering daily, we knew USD would not be immune to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases on campus,” said Kevin O’Kelley, assistant vice president of research compliance and the head of USD’s COVID-19 Case Management Team. “Our team has been preparing for this for months, and USD has committed significant resources preparing not only for the quarantine and isolation needs of our student population, but also to provide the necessary support to students who test positive so they can still succeed academically.”
The dashboard notes that because some out-of-town students may initially be recorded using their permanent residences, the USD data may not always align with the number of cases reported on the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) website. Accurate documentation on the DOH website may take a few days.
The growing number of positive COVID-19 cases in Clay County has not gone unnoticed by USD’s COVID-19 Task Force.
A recent email memo addressed to USD faculty and staff sent anonymously to the Plain Talk indicates that the campus community is contributing to those growing COVID-19 numbers, but it doesn’t go into specifics.
Faculty and staff received the email Monday.
“As we anticipated, USD is beginning to see positive COVID-19 cases reported on campus,” the memo states. “This is expected in university towns across the state and we have planned for this occurrence alongside our city and county partners as well as the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).”
As of Tuesday, according to the South Dakota Department of Health, Clay County reported four more positive tests, giving the county 176 known cases to date, including 35 in the past week. There are 46 active cases, the county’s all-time high.
The USD memo informs faculty and staff that “you may notice a lag between individuals receiving notification of their positive test results and when the cases are reflected in the Clay County numbers on the DOH website.”
That lag, it states, is due to the rising number of positive cases across the state and the nature of the notification process.
“However, USD’s COVID-19 Case Management Team confidentially tracks all cases that are self-reported by students, faculty and staff, as well as the DOH, and monitors daily the capacity of isolation/quarantine rooms on campus,” the memo states. “Most students who are required to quarantine or isolate have voluntarily returned home, and USD continues to have adequate capacity for students who require on-campus quarantine or isolation rooms.”
Toman noted in her email to the Plain Talk that the Clery Act neither requires notifications of exact positive numbers, nor is notification required each time a new positive case is reported. The Clery Act, she said, is satisfied by general notifications (either email or online) that confirm instances of COVID on campus and provide enough information so that individuals may appropriately protect their health and safety.
The Clery Act requires all colleges and universities that participate in federal financial aid programs to keep and disclose information about crime on and near their respective campuses. Compliance is monitored by the United States Department of Education, which can impose civil penalties against institutions for each infraction and can suspend institutions from participating in federal student financial aid programs.
Officials from the South Dakota Department of Health announced Monday that numbers of COVID-19 cases in K-12 school and in colleges, universities and technical schools will be shared on the state Department of Health COVID-19 web page each Monday.
The health department will be providing a weekly update on Mondays under the “Notes” section of its COVID-19 website.
On Aug. 24, 70 COVID-19 cases were reported at K-12 schools and 71 COVID-19 cases were reported at the South Dakota higher learning institutions mentioned above since Aug. 9.
The new school reports don’t identify specific schools; they give a number of total cases and break that number down in terms of students and staff.
At K-12 schools, 46 students and 24 staff have confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 51 schools have one to two cases and six schools have at least three cases, according to the health department.
At higher education institutions, 64 students and seven staff have confirmed COVID-19 cases, and four schools have one to two cases and seven have at least three cases, according to the health department.
