In Tuesday’s daily COVID-19 update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), the state reported 278 new infections and no new deaths.
Meanwhile, Dixon County in Nebraska recorded its biggest one-day increase in cases to date with 17 new positive tests, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) website late Monday.
While South Dakota did see an increase in hospitalizations — with the number of those currently hospitalized hitting 250 for the first time — the DOH reported that the number of active cases in the state dropped by 95 to 4,179.
Here are Tuesday’s summaries for area South Dakota counties:
• Bon Homme County — 1 new case (115 total), 0 new hospitalizations (11), 3 new recoveries (76), 38 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 8 new cases (225), 0 new hospitalizations (42), 1 new recovery (153), 72 active cases;
• Clay County — 3 new cases (589), 0 new hospitalizations (17), 2 new recoveries (535), 47 active cases;
• Douglas County — 0 new cases (103), 1 new hospitalization (19), 1 new recovery (70), 32 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 4 new cases (133), 0 new hospitalizations (11), 3 new recoveries (82), 49 active cases;
• Turner County — 1 new case (188), 0 new hospitalizations (11), 3 new recoveries (150), 34 active cases;
• Union County — 4 new cases (462), 0 new hospitalizations (32), 3 new recoveries (374), 79 active cases;
• Yankton County — 4 new cases (486), 0 new hospitalizations (21), 3 new recoveries (374), 108 active cases.
In Nebraska’s, Dixon County’s 17 cases raised its total to 119. Also, Knox County recorded five new cases (198) and Cedar County reported two new infections (100).
Also Tuesday, the University of South Dakota online portal reported 16 active cases (14 students, 2 staff), down one from Monday. The number of people quarantine rose by 10 to 82, including seven on campus (no change).
Late Monday, the Mount Marty University online portal showed four active cases (3 students, 1 staff), which was unchanged from Friday.
South Dakota statistics for Tuesday included:
• Total Cases — 24,876 (+278);
• Active Cases — 4,179 (-95);
• Recoveries — 20,449 (+373);
• Deaths — 248 (no change);
• Hospitalizations — 1,670 ever hospitalized (+28); 250 currently hospitalized (+9);
• Testing — 294,607 total tests (+2,838); 201,477 individuals tested (+1,034).
In Nebraska, the DHHS reported 452 new infections late Monday, along with two new deaths that raised the state toll to 503.
Other statewide statistics included:
• Total Cases — 48,259 (+452);
• Active Cases — 12,926 (+233);
• Recoveries — 34,830 (+217);
• Hospitalizations — 2,407 ever hospitalized (+10); 271 currently hospitalized (+22);
• Testing — 663,598 total tests (+8,067); 481,328 individuals tested (+4,062).
